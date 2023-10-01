After hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

Bouchard has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .297.

Bouchard is batting .444 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 53.8% of his 13 games this season, Bouchard has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bouchard has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in five games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .381 AVG .188 .458 OBP .222 .905 SLG .188 5 XBH 0 3 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/3 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings