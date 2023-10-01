Sean Bouchard vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate
- Bouchard has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .297.
- Bouchard is batting .444 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 53.8% of his 13 games this season, Bouchard has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bouchard has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in five games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.381
|AVG
|.188
|.458
|OBP
|.222
|.905
|SLG
|.188
|5
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|5/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
