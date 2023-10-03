Rays vs. Rangers AL Wild Card Game 1 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 3
The AL Wild Card Series opens with a clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (10-7) for the Rays and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.
Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays will send Glasnow (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in 21 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers
- The Rangers are batting .263 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .452 (third in the league) with 233 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 32 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
- Montgomery is looking to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Montgomery will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In seven of his 32 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
