At +550, the Kansas City Chiefs sport the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 5.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -400

-400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds (+550) place them second-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only fifth-best.

The Chiefs have slightly better odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +600 at the start of the season to +550.

The implied probability of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, based on their +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Chiefs games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

Kansas City has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Chiefs rank eighth in total defense this year (294.5 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 393 total yards per game.

The Chiefs sport the ninth-ranked offense this year (25.3 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 15 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

In four games, Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,006 yards (251.5 per game), with eight TDs and four INTs, and completing 64.3%.

In addition, Mahomes has run for 154 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 270 yards (67.5 per game) and two scores.

Also, Pacheco has 10 catches for 90 yards and zero TDs.

Travis Kelce has 17 receptions for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Rashee Rice has 13 receptions for 140 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD in four games.

In four games for the Chiefs, Trent McDuffie has amassed 22 tackles.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +50000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2200 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +700 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +12500 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +3500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2200

