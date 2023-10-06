Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arthur County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Arthur County, Nebraska? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Arthur County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Arthur County High School at Wauneta-Palisade High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Wauneta, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
