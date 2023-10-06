Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Fremont County, Iowa? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

  • Lancaster County
  • Dakota County
  • Thurston County
  • Cedar County
  • Knox County

    • Fremont County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Cozad High School at Sidney High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sidney, NE
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.