Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Madison County, Nebraska this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Madison County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Lutheran High Northeast High School at Elkhorn Valley High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on October 6

2:45 PM CT on October 6 Location: Tilden, NE

Tilden, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Creek High School at Cedar Catholic High School