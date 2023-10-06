A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Nebraska has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Illinois has not won against the spread this season in five chances.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.