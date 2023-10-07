Davis Riley will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Riley at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Riley Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Davis Riley Insights

Riley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Riley's average finish has been 37th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Riley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 39 -4 279 0 14 0 1 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Riley's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Riley finished 19th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 170 yards longer than the average course Riley has played in the past year (7,291 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which landed him in the 39th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Riley was better than 75% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Riley recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 3.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Riley carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Riley's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average (8.8).

In that last competition, Riley's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.4).

Riley finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Riley fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

