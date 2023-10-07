Lee Hodges will play at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Hodges at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Hodges has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Hodges has finished atop the leaderboard once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Hodges has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Hodges has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -4 279 1 17 1 3 $3.5M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hodges has an average finishing position of 38th in his past two appearances at this event.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Hodges finished 30th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Hodges has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,315 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges finished in the 22nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which placed him in the sixth percentile among all competitors.

Hodges shot better than just 24% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Hodges fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Hodges carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hodges' three birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were less than the field average of 8.8.

In that most recent tournament, Hodges' par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Hodges finished the BMW Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Hodges fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.