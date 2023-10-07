The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini square off for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 6 that should be of interest to fans in Nebraska.

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

