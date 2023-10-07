Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini square off for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 6 that should be of interest to fans in Nebraska.
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)
