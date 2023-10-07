Best Bets & Odds for the Ohio State vs. Maryland Game – Saturday, October 7
Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ohio State vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Ohio State vs. Maryland?
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio State 32, Maryland 16
- Ohio State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Maryland will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Terrapins have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 93.3% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Maryland (+19.5)
- Ohio State has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Maryland owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Ohio State vs. Maryland matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game once this season.
- This season, Maryland has played two games with a combined score over 56.5 points.
- Ohio State averages 34.5 points per game against Maryland's 38.6, totaling 16.6 points over the contest's over/under of 56.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Ohio State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.3
|61
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|43.3
|49.5
|37
|ATS Record
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Maryland
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.9
|50.8
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.8
|37.3
|30
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.