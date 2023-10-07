Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all five games involving teams from the AAC.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) UConn Huskies at Rice Owls 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

