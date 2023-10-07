The Week 6 college football slate included five games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

UTSA vs. Temple | North Texas vs. Navy | South Florida vs. UAB | UConn vs. Rice | Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 6 AAC Results

UTSA 49 Temple 34

Pregame Favorite: UTSA (-14)

UTSA (-14) Pregame Total: 55.5

UTSA Leaders

Passing: Frank Harris (25-for-33, 338 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Frank Harris (25-for-33, 338 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Robert Henry (11 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs)

Robert Henry (11 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Devin McCuin (8 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Temple Leaders

Passing: E.J. Warner (42-for-65, 472 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

E.J. Warner (42-for-65, 472 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Joquez Smith (10 ATT, 27 YDS)

Joquez Smith (10 ATT, 27 YDS) Receiving: John Adams (15 TAR, 10 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Temple UTSA 542 Total Yards 495 472 Passing Yards 338 70 Rushing Yards 157 2 Turnovers 0

Navy 27 North Texas 24

Pregame Favorite: Navy (-6.5)

Navy (-6.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Navy Leaders

Passing: Tai Lavatai (4-for-8, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Tai Lavatai (4-for-8, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Alex Tecza (17 ATT, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Alex Tecza (17 ATT, 137 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Brandon Chatman (2 TAR, 1 REC, 38 YDS)

North Texas Leaders

Passing: Chandler Rogers (22-for-32, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Chandler Rogers (22-for-32, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ayo Adeyi (14 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Ayo Adeyi (14 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jay Maclin (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Navy North Texas 406 Total Yards 473 75 Passing Yards 267 331 Rushing Yards 206 0 Turnovers 2

UAB 56 South Florida 35

Pregame Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)

South Florida (-3.5) Pregame Total: 68.5

UAB Leaders

Passing: Jacob Zeno (19-for-25, 353 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)

Jacob Zeno (19-for-25, 353 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jermaine Brown Jr. (18 ATT, 116 YDS, 4 TDs)

Jermaine Brown Jr. (18 ATT, 116 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Tejhaun Palmer (3 TAR, 2 REC, 119 YDS, 2 TDs)

South Florida Leaders

Passing: Byrum Brown (24-for-43, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Byrum Brown (24-for-43, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Brown (16 ATT, 136 YDS, 2 TDs)

Brown (16 ATT, 136 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Sean Atkins (11 TAR, 8 REC, 91 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UAB South Florida 608 Total Yards 471 355 Passing Yards 260 253 Rushing Yards 211 1 Turnovers 3

UConn 38 Rice 31

Pregame Favorite: Rice (-10)

Rice (-10) Pregame Total: 47.5

UConn Leaders

Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson (15-for-19, 215 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Ta'Quan Roberson (15-for-19, 215 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Victor Rosa (18 ATT, 89 YDS)

Victor Rosa (18 ATT, 89 YDS) Receiving: Justin Joly (7 TAR, 7 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Rice Leaders

Passing: JT Daniels (33-for-49, 362 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

JT Daniels (33-for-49, 362 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Juma Otoviano (6 ATT, 51 YDS, 2 TDs)

Juma Otoviano (6 ATT, 51 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Luke McCaffrey (8 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Rice UConn 474 Total Yards 319 362 Passing Yards 215 112 Rushing Yards 104 4 Turnovers 0

Florida Atlantic 20 Tulsa 17

Pregame Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3)

Florida Atlantic (-3) Pregame Total: 54.5

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Passing: Daniel Richardson (18-for-28, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Daniel Richardson (18-for-28, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Larry McCammon III (26 ATT, 130 YDS, 2 TDs)

Larry McCammon III (26 ATT, 130 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: LaJohntay Wester (11 TAR, 9 REC, 98 YDS)

Tulsa Leaders

Passing: Cardell Williams (10-for-20, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Cardell Williams (10-for-20, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Tahj Gary (11 ATT, 53 YDS)

Tahj Gary (11 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (5 TAR, 3 REC, 46 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Tulsa 378 Total Yards 376 144 Passing Yards 182 234 Rushing Yards 194 1 Turnovers 2

Next Week's AAC Games

SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 12

Thursday, October 12 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-11.5)

Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 13

Friday, October 13 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Texas (-7)

Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Navy (-3.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UTSA (-8.5)

