Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
The available options on the Week 6 college football schedule include Big Ten teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Iowa (-2.5) against Purdue is the best bet against the spread, while wagering on the total in the Purdue vs. Iowa matchup carries the best value. See more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 6 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa -2.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: Maryland +19.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 18 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Illinois -3.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 4.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 6 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 38.5 - Purdue vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Peacock
Under 56.5 - Maryland vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 48.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Nebraska vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Total: 47.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 6 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Penn State
|5-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|40.6 / 9.6
|430.4 / 210.6
|Ohio State
|4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|34.5 / 8.5
|447.5 / 255.5
|Michigan
|5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
|34.4 / 6.0
|411.4 / 246.2
|Maryland
|5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
|38.6 / 13.2
|454.8 / 328.2
|Iowa
|4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
|22.2 / 16.8
|240.8 / 320.8
|Rutgers
|4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
|30.8 / 12.8
|346.6 / 267.8
|Wisconsin
|3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
|33.3 / 19.8
|427.5 / 374.8
|Minnesota
|3-2 (1-1 Big Ten)
|24.0 / 21.6
|342.2 / 361.4
|Purdue
|2-3 (1-1 Big Ten)
|28.0 / 29.6
|399.0 / 398.2
|Northwestern
|2-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|21.8 / 28.8
|305.2 / 368.2
|Illinois
|2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)
|21.6 / 30.6
|390.8 / 419.4
|Nebraska
|2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)
|18.8 / 23.8
|348.4 / 325.6
|Michigan State
|2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)
|21.6 / 23.8
|371.4 / 341.8
|Indiana
|2-3 (0-2 Big Ten)
|20.8 / 24.4
|334.2 / 368.2
