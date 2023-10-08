Week 6 MWC Scores & Results
Looking to see how the three games with MWC teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below for the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Fresno State vs. Wyoming | San Jose State vs. Boise State | Colorado State vs. Utah State
Week 6 MWC Results
Wyoming 24 Fresno State 19
- Pregame Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 43.5
Wyoming Leaders
- Passing: Andrew Peasley (19-for-27, 183 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Harrison Waylee (22 ATT, 83 YDS)
- Receiving: Treyton Welch (6 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
Fresno State Leaders
- Passing: Mikey Keene (23-for-35, 218 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Malik Sherrod (11 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Jalen Moss (11 TAR, 9 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wyoming
|Fresno State
|329
|Total Yards
|324
|199
|Passing Yards
|286
|130
|Rushing Yards
|38
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Boise State 35 San Jose State 27
- Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Boise State Leaders
- Passing: Maddux Madsen (9-for-16, 155 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (24 ATT, 167 YDS)
- Receiving: Eric McAlister (9 TAR, 5 REC, 170 YDS, 1 TD)
San Jose State Leaders
- Passing: Chevan Cordeiro (23-for-38, 325 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kairee Robinson (12 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Nick Nash (8 TAR, 4 REC, 99 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Boise State
|San Jose State
|492
|Total Yards
|429
|230
|Passing Yards
|325
|262
|Rushing Yards
|104
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Utah State 44 Colorado State 24
- Pregame Favorite: Colorado State (-3)
- Pregame Total: 62.5
Utah State Leaders
- Passing: Cooper Legas (19-for-29, 387 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Booth (14 ATT, 141 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Terrell Vaughn (10 TAR, 8 REC, 143 YDS, 1 TD)
Colorado State Leaders
- Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (26-for-57, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Kobe Johnson (17 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Louis Brown (12 TAR, 6 REC, 54 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Utah State
|Colorado State
|639
|Total Yards
|320
|387
|Passing Yards
|225
|252
|Rushing Yards
|95
|4
|Turnovers
|5
Next Week's MWC Games
Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-7)
UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: UNLV (-9.5)
San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Favorite: San Jose State (-9.5)
Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)
Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-7.5)
San Diego State Aztecs at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Diego State (-5.5)
