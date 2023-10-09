Kyle Schwarber and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park on Monday (starting at 6:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Fried Stats

Max Fried (8-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Fried has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Sep. 21 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Phillies Sep. 12 5.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 6.0 6 3 3 4 2 at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI (217 total hits). He's also stolen 73 bases.

He's slashing .337/.416/.596 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI (172 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .283/.389/.604 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a double, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has recorded 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.

He's slashed .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a .266/.320/.459 slash line on the year.

Turner brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with five doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.