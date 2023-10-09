As of October 9, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+550) make them second-best in the NFL.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), the Chiefs are second-best in the league. They are three spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds slightly better now (+550) compared to the beginning of the season (+600).

Based on their moneyline odds, the Chiefs have a 15.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Two Chiefs games (out of five) have gone over the point total this season.

The Chiefs have compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Chiefs rank seventh in total offense (381.0 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (301.4 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Chiefs have the ninth-ranked offense this year (25.6 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 16.0 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,287 yards (257.4 per game), completing 66.8%, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.

Mahomes also has rushed for 154 yards and zero scores.

In five games, Isiah Pacheco has rushed for 325 yards (65.0 per game) and three scores.

In addition, Pacheco has 11 catches for 99 yards and zero TDs.

In four games, Travis Kelce has 27 catches for 222 yards (55.5 per game) and three scores.

In the passing game, Rashee Rice has scored two times, hauling in 17 balls for 173 yards (34.6 per game).

On defense, Trent McDuffie has helped lead the way with 28 tackles and four passes defended in five games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1400 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +75000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +10000 5 October 8 @ Vikings W 27-20 +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +25000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +25000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +650 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +25000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +20000 16 December 25 Raiders - +25000 17 December 31 Bengals - +2500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

