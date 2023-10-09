At Allegiant Stadium on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders face the Green Bay Packers.

Looking to place player prop wagers? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Raiders and the Packers will have player props available for this game.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +400

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 79.5 (-110) Jimmy Garoppolo 239.5 (-110) 3.5 (-110) - Austin Hooper - - 14.5 (-110) Josh Jacobs - 73.5 (-110) 23.5 (-110) Jakobi Meyers - - 51.5 (-110) Hunter Renfrow - - 16.5 (-110)

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 47.5 (-110) 16.5 (-110) A.J. Dillon - 25.5 (-110) - Jordan Love 235.5 (-110) 15.5 (-110) - Christian Watson - - 46.5 (-110) Romeo Doubs - - 47.5 (-110) Luke Musgrave - - 30.5 (-110) Jayden Reed - - 34.5 (-110)

