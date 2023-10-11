Avalanche vs. Kings Injury Report Today - October 11
As they get ready to play the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Toe
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Avalanche had the league's 10th-best offense.
- Colorado had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the league.
- They had the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +51.
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kings scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- Defensively, Los Angeles gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-110)
|Avalanche (-110)
|6.5
