The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are projected to prolong their four-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 10.5 points against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This game has a point total of 50.

The Chiefs' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Broncos. Before the Broncos play the Chiefs, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-10.5) 50 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-10.5) 50 -520 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Kansas City's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Denver is winless against the spread this year.

Of five Denver games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

