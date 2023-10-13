Colorado vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 13
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) in a matchup on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Cardinal are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Stanford matchup.
Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Colorado vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-12)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-10.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
Colorado vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Buffaloes have been favored by 12 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Stanford has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Colorado & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
