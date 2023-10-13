The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and their 18th-ranked scoring offense will take on the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the 20th-ranked scoring defense on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Memphis matchup.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Memphis Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tulane (-3.5) 56.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Tulane vs. Memphis Betting Trends

  • Tulane has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Green Wave have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Memphis has covered once in four matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Tigers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane & Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210
Memphis
To Win the AAC +525 Bet $100 to win $525

