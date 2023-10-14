South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
AAC play features the South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 59 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-2.5)
|59
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-2.5)
|58.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- SMU vs East Carolina
- UTEP vs Florida International
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Tulane vs Memphis
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- South Florida is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Florida Atlantic has covered once in four games with a spread this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
South Florida & Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|Florida Atlantic
|To Win the AAC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.