CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill to open in Lincoln Fall 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health is set to break ground on a new clinic in southeast Lincoln next week.

CHI Health leaders boast that the new clinic will be the first of its kind in Lincoln, aiming to provide a convenient one stop shop for patients.

CHI Health leaders and stakeholders are set to break ground on the new facility on August 10 at 4 p.m., with the goal of opening to the community in Fall 2022.

CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill is a Family Health Center, designed to provide integrated, affordable care for patients. According to a news release, this clinic model is the future of easy, accessible health care, giving patients access to a variety of outpatient needs and specialties under one roof. CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill will include the following services for patients:

Primary Care with established providers



Priority Care with walk-in access, available 7 days a week



Full-time Behavioral Health with a psychiatrist on site



Diagnostics services including X-Ray, mammography, ultrasound, DEXA, and more



Lab



Physical & occupational therapy



Pharmacy



Virtual & drive-up care for things like picking up prescriptions, COVID-19 tests



“We are thrilled to break ground on CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill,” said Derek Vance, President, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart. “We’re bringing convenience to patients, giving them the ability to take care of their routine health needs in one place. For example, a patient could come in and see their provider for their annual physical, while also meeting with a psychiatrist for mental health needs, getting their annual mammogram or refilling prescriptions.”

Providers at two existing clinics, CHI Health Clinic Southwest and CHI Health Clinic Family Health Physicians, will begin seeing their primary care patients out of CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill upon its completion. CHI Health Southwest Priority Care will also be moving into the new facility. The clinic is expected to have room for additional specialties and services, which will be determined after it opens.

