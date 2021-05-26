Weather is no longer supported on our news app. Please download our 1011 NOW Weather app.
The 1011 NOW Weather App includes:
- Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
- 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
- High resolution satellite cloud imagery
- Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
- Current weather updated multiple times per hour
- Ability to add and save your favorite locations
- Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
- A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
- Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
- Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service