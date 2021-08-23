Advertisement

Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend

Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the weekend, there were six deaths at Bryan Health from COVID-19. To date, Bryan Health said it has lost 267 patients to COVID-19.

Bryan Health said its pediatric census is currently six patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses. There is one pediatric COVID-19 test pending. Transfer options throughout the region remain extremely limited.

Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients

COVID-19 positive inpatients: 51

33 Lancaster County residents, 18 residents from outside Lancaster County

COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized, but no longer infectious: 14

COVID-19 total inpatients hospitalized: 65

There are 11 inpatients awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests. One patient is in intensive care.

Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients on Ventilators

COVID-19 positive inpatients on ventilators: 8

5 Lancaster County residents, 3 residents from outside Lancaster County

COVID-19 inpatients no longer infectious on ventilators: 1

COVID-19 total inpatients on ventilators: 9

Daily statistics may differ from the hospitalization data reported by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department because Bryan Medical Center treats patients from all Nebraska counties and surrounding state.

