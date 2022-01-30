Advertisement

Fundraiser for Lincoln teen at $10K and counting

Car for Preston fundraiser raises more than $10,000
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a rough week for one Lincoln family has left them feeling happiness and gratitude for the community’s support.

Earlier this week while Preston Yager was in wrestling practice, students went through lockers and took most of his belongings. They took his keys and eventually his car. The car was then wrecked.

That car was provided by funds from his father’s death while serving in Iraq almost 15 years ago.

A GoFundMe was set up to help get Preston another car. The goal was $7,000, and it surpassed $10,000 in a matter of days.

“People I don’t know who barely know me are donating money, so I can drive around,” Preston Yager said. “I’m shocked and happy. My mood’s been pretty good.”

“I just want to line up all the people who have donated even if it’s just encouraging words and just line them all up for hugs,” Mary Jo Yager, Preston’s mom said. “We’re blown away. We can’t believe how the way it’s blown up.”

Preston doesn’t have a car as of yet. His friends have been helping him out with rides. His family is currently looking for the best fit.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
UPDATE: Three dead in Pierce house fire all under age of 18
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
One person taken to hospital in motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in north Lincoln
Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska
Two arrested following multiple overnight pursuits

Latest News

With staffing shortages, inflation and personal hardships, one Lincoln restaurant are closing...
Nitro Burger closes after nearly 11 years in Lincoln
High School Basketball scores for January 29
High School Basketball Scores - January 29
Car for Preston fundraiser raises more than $10,000
Car for Preston fundraiser raises more than $10,000
Slightly cooler weather is expected on Sunday for far eastern Nebraska with temperatures...
Sunday Forecast: A bit cooler, but staying mild into Sunday to finish the weekend