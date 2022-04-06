Huskers eager for Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska has completed 14 spring practices. Its fifteenth will be held with thousands of fans inside Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers’ Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. It’ll be televised live on BTN.

“The Spring Game is fun,” defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “I want to watch that thing. I want to watch those guys put it all together.”

The Huskers have traditionally attracted extremely large crowds for their annual Red vs. White scrimmage. Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available at $10 apiece.

“Having all the fans in there (and) making it feel like a game atmosphere, it’s going to be great,” junior cornerback Quinton Newsome said.

The Huskers have had an eventful spring season. They’ve tweaked their offense with new play-caller Mark Whipple joining the staff in December. Whipple is among five new full-time coaches for Nebraska, who is coming off a 3-9 season.

The format for Saturday’s Spring Game is undecided. Scott Frost said on Monday the Huskers may split into offense versus defense, instead of two evenly matched teams, due to a high number of injuries.

Mickey Joseph has been on the Nebraska's coaching staff for 4 months. Big spring for him & his wide receivers.



"I love the spring, I really do. But at the end of the day, they're not going to count that Spring Game in October."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/twXg77Quua — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.