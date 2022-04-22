Advertisement

LSO: Oregon man hauling more than $1 million worth of drugs in trailer

LSO arrested a man after investigators found more than $1 million worth of drugs in a trailer he was hauling.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said an Oregon man was arrested during a traffic stop after investigators found more than $1 million worth of drugs in a trailer he was hauling.

On Thursday, around 9:49 a.m., the Criminal Interdiction Task Forced pulled over a vehicle for driving on the shoulder.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the vehicle was spotted on I-80 near mile marker 394 and stopped on Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way.

Sheriff Wagner said the vehicle was pulling a trailer and during the stop, probable cause was established to search the vehicle. LSO said the investigators ran a K9 officer around the vehicle and they then searched the trailer.

Investigators said they found 481 lbs of marijuana in boxes with the lid screwed down, as well as 4,272 THC vape cartridges.

Investigators said the cannabis has a street value of $962,000 and the THC cartridges have a street value of $171,000.

Sheriff Wagner said they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Klipfel from Grants Pass, Oregon. Klipfel is facing possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges.

Christopher Klipfel
Christopher Klipfel(Lincoln Police Department)

