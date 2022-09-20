Lincoln Police wrap up search for evidence at landfill in homicide case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have wrapped up their search for evidence at the landfill in connection to a recent homicide case.

According to police, the search at the City of Lincoln landfill started on Sept. 6 and wrapped up on Sept. 14.

Police were searching the landfill for evidence following two murders.

LPD believe the suspect, identified as 55-year-old William Wright, discarded a bag of items in a dumpster near the motel but a refuse company picked up the trash and took it to the City of Lincoln landfill.

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln Wednesday. (KOLN)

LPD said they had 20 law enforcement personnel looking for evidence who in total spent more than 60 hours searching 1.9 million pounds of refuse.

LPD said it was a tedious task and the department is thankful for the dedication of everyone involved in the search process.

Investigators said at this point they believe that they’ve located all evidence that they can reasonably find.

Wright is facing second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. No charges have been filed yet in the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz.

