Lincoln Police wrap up search for evidence at landfill in homicide case

Crime scene technicians searched for evidence at the City of Lincoln Landfill in the suspected...
Crime scene technicians searched for evidence at the City of Lincoln Landfill in the suspected homicide of Ronnie Patz.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have wrapped up their search for evidence at the landfill in connection to a recent homicide case.

According to police, the search at the City of Lincoln landfill started on Sept. 6 and wrapped up on Sept. 14.

Police were searching the landfill for evidence following two murders.

More: Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in custody for another murder

LPD believe the suspect, identified as 55-year-old William Wright, discarded a bag of items in a dumpster near the motel but a refuse company picked up the trash and took it to the City of Lincoln landfill.

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln Wednesday.
William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln Wednesday.(KOLN)

LPD said they had 20 law enforcement personnel looking for evidence who in total spent more than 60 hours searching 1.9 million pounds of refuse.

More: Death investigation timeline

LPD said it was a tedious task and the department is thankful for the dedication of everyone involved in the search process.

Investigators said at this point they believe that they’ve located all evidence that they can reasonably find.

Wright is facing second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges in the death of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. No charges have been filed yet in the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
Earnest Jackson's loved ones gathered outside the capitol and held hands for 22 minutes after...
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
.
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game

Latest News

Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking...
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly...
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments