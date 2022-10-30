Man shot in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

A man was shot by Omaha Police during an overnight incident
A man was shot by Omaha Police during an overnight incident
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting took place overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street.

When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle who they believed had a weapon.

During the incident, two officers used their guns.

The man was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Omaha Police said the location was safe, but they asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on...
No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

Latest News

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
vb
HS Volleyball: District Finals Highlights (Sat, Oct. 29)
vb
VB: Nebraska sweeps Maryland
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions