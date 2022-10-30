Man shot in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting took place overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street.

When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle who they believed had a weapon.

During the incident, two officers used their guns.

The man was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress.

Omaha Police said the location was safe, but they asked the public to avoid the area.

There is a large police presence in the area of S 30th and Marcy Streets for an investigation. The scene is safe. However, please avoid the area for the investigation. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ycVGPamWxj — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 30, 2022

