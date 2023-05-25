LPS celebrates the last day of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today marks the end of a chapter for Lincoln Public Schools students, and for some it’s their final day in the district altogether since they’re graduating and going out into the real world.

At Belmont Elementary this morning, the competition was on, between some students and staff, for a last day of school tradition that’s been going on for 20 years. It’s an annual soccer game where Belmont fifth graders take on their teachers.

“I’ve been looking forward to it since day one at Belmont,” Kaidynce Kometscher, Belmont fifth grader, said.

The teachers can attest to that feeling.

“They talk about it almost every day and how they’re going to beat us, it’s great,” Brad Piper, Belmont fifth grade teacher said.

After the game, there was a tunnel walk where teachers and students line up to cheer on those fifth graders for their final day at Belmont.

About five miles east of there, Kahoa Elementary’s Honor Walk isn’t just for their fifth graders, but their kindergarteners as well as past students who are now graduating high school seniors. This event has been going on for almost a decade.

“We want to obviously celebrate the success of all of these seniors and fifth graders, but also just for our students that currently attend Kahoa to say, ‘Hey this could be me,’ and encourage them to want to gradate high school and set those goals for themselves,” Many Nickolite-Greene, Kahoa Elementary principal said.

The last day can bring with it a lot of emotions for those high school graduates as they go back to the place where it all started.

“I wanted to tear up at some points, but I had to hold it together for the kids, you know? And it was just exciting seeing everyone be so excited for me,” Madison West, Lincoln East senior said.

During the walk through the halls at Kahoa, the staff also announced the seniors’ plans after graduation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.