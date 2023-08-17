Non-profit highlights child care barriers seen in transit systems

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Finding childcare that’s affordable can be a daunting task, and for some Nebraska families, getting their kids there can be a hurdle too.

First Five Nebraska, a non-profit based in Lincoln, is mapping out some of the barriers they face to address some of these inequalities.

First Five Nebraska has created an interactive dashboard with a mission to help educate lawmakers and urban planners recognize the problem at hand.

In an effort to highlight disparities surrounding access to childcare and Transportation in Nebraska, the Dashboard includes more than 1400 providers which range from day cares to preschools.

“I want people to look at it and be aware of it. I want them to understand what these families have to go through in order to get access to care, especially if they rely on these transit routes to do so,” said Elizabeth Everett, First Five Nebraska Deputy Director and Public Policy Manager.

It includes data from Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties.

“As we design these cities and we’re doing all this development, are we making sure that the access is equitable,” said Senator Terrell McKinney.

In some cases, families are walking up to 20 minutes to the nearest bus stop in order to have access to quality care.

Since the dashboard’s release earlier this week, the non-profit has already started discussions with policy makers on how to improve this issue.

In the future, First Five Nebraska hopes this leads to expanding transit routes, and more funding for those childcare centers to offer transportation of their own.

