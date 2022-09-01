Court Records: Homicide suspect was “bragging” about committing murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide early Wednesday was allegedly bragging about the killing to individuals at the People’s City Mission.

Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was found unresponsive in a field.

Once on scene, investigators discovered the 61-year-old man, later identified as Ronald George Jr., dead with multiple wounds, likely from a bladed weapon, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins told reporters during a media briefing Wednesday.

William Wright, 55, of Lincoln was booked into jail for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Chief Ewins said Thursday.

Wright was located by investigators near North 1st and West Q Streets Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit for Wright’s arrest, George Jr. was found with several wounds near the chest and neck, and police found a knife near his body.

In addition, police were contacted by staff members at the People’s City Mission who claimed Wright was “bragging to other patrons about committing a murder.”

Court records state Wright was contacted by police when he returned to the mission on Wednesday evening and taken to be interviewed. During the interview, he admitted to using a knife he was carrying to stab George Jr. three times. in the neck “with the intent to kill him.”

No details have been released about if there was a previous relationship between George Jr. and Wright.

On Thursday morning, Ewins also said that LPD is looking into another suspicious death, which the investigation into Wright led them to. Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene.

Additional details will be provided Friday, according to Ewins, and she did not expand on how the suspicious death is tied to the killing of George Jr.

She did say the suspicious death likely happened before the killing of George Jr. on Wednesday morning.

Wright did appear in Lancaster County County Court on Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at 10 percent of $5 million dollars. He will be in court next on Sept. 29.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

