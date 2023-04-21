Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is now accepting donations and applications

(Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Leadership of the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund announced they will be accepting monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef cattle producers who were impacted by recent fires.

Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson stated, “The cattle community must come together during challenging times to support our fellow producers affected by the recent fires. We are thankful for the dedication and bravery of first responders, including local volunteer fire departments, who are going above and beyond to contain these fires and keep Nebraskans safe.”

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund will remain activated and accept donations until further notice by leadership of the Disaster Relief Fund.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund may be tax deductible – a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the Nebraska Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Watch Center.

As of Thursday, disaster declarations have been issued for Jefferson (Rock Creek Fire), Cherry (McCann Fire), Garfield (Lowry Fire), and Custer and Blaine counties (Cooksley Complex Fire).

Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief. Applications may be submitted from now until further notice. Relief funds will not be distributed until the application period closes.

Individuals who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check, please visit here.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies
Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash northeast of Lincoln
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop on the University of...
Teens arrested after attempting to flee traffic stop on UNL campus
An Omaha city councilman, two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser have been indicted...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired police officers among 4 arrested on federal charges

Latest News

Students, parents and community members across Lincoln went the extra mile on Saturday shining...
BackPack Extra Mile Walk aims to take on childhood hunger
A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
N REPORT: Pre-Game show with Kevin Sjuts, Eddie Messel, and Bill Rentschler from the 10/11 NOW...
N REPORT: Pre-Game show with Kevin Sjuts, Eddie Messel, and Bill Rentschler from the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio
Huskers kickoff for annual Red-White Spring Game
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that led to overdose
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that led to overdose